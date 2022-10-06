TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 13,441 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,071. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.

