TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $383.95. 7,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.22 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.