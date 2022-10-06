TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.