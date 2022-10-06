TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.