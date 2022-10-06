TAP Consulting LLC Sells 231 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

