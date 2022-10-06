Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $82.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

