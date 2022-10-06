Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.69 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.08). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 90.29 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,598,625 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of £550.77 million and a P/E ratio of 986.67.
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
