TD Securities Trims Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $2.63 on Monday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

