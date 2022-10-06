TD Securities Trims Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Target Price to C$6.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aimia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $2.63 on Monday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.
Aimia Company Profile
