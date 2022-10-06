Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading 6.4% Higher

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.65). 78,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 700,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 409.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.17. The company has a market capitalization of £563.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,415.63.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.