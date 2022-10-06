Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading 6.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.65). 78,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 700,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 409.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.17. The company has a market capitalization of £563.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,415.63.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.