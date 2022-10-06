Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Critical Comparison

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 7.06 $362.92 million $4.94 38.07

Analyst Ratings

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Technology Solutions and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 1 0 2.13

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $184.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 18.68% 26.99% 15.63%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

