Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 23,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 681,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

