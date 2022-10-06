Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

TLTZY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

