Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 80

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 32,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. Temenos has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

