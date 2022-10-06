Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 1,584 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,135,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. 19,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

