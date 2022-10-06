Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

