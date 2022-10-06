Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

