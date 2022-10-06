Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.93. 55,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,499. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

