Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.