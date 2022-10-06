Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $29.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.09. 87,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.