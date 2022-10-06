Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of IBM traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 122,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

