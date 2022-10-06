Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $358,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,990,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

