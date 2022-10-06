Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $96.48. 126,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

