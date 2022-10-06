Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given New GBX 238 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

Tesco stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Tesco has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

