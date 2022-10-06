The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of Allstate worth $91,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,556. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

