THE BIG FIVE (TBF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,314.97

THE BIG FIVE (TBF) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One THE BIG FIVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THE BIG FIVE has a total market cap of $13,314.97 and approximately $16,451.00 worth of THE BIG FIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THE BIG FIVE has traded down 99.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

THE BIG FIVE Profile

THE BIG FIVE’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. THE BIG FIVE’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. THE BIG FIVE’s official Twitter account is @thebigfivenft. THE BIG FIVE’s official website is thebig5nft.com.

Buying and Selling THE BIG FIVE

According to CryptoCompare, “THE BIG FIVE (TBF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. THE BIG FIVE has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THE BIG FIVE is 0.0006007 USD and is up 191.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thebig5nft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THE BIG FIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THE BIG FIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THE BIG FIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

