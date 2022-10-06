The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. 29,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

