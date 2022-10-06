The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,531 shares of company stock worth $51,874,937 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey stock opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.