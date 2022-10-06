The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.73

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $13.31. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 17,089 shares traded.

The Mexico Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.