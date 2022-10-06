The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 58,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,355,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
