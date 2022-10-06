The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 58,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,355,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The OLB Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.