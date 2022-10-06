The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.03. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,024. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

