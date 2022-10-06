The Recharge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57,508.45 (RCG)

The Recharge (RCG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One The Recharge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Recharge has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. The Recharge has a market capitalization of $57,508.45 and approximately $338,812.00 worth of The Recharge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Recharge

The Recharge was first traded on September 1st, 2021. The Recharge’s official Twitter account is @therecharge_ad. The official website for The Recharge is www.therecharge.io. The official message board for The Recharge is medium.com/therecharge.

The Recharge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Recharge (RCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Recharge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Recharge is 0.47778979 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $338,765.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therecharge.io/.”

