The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.34. 20,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.