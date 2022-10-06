The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 882.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

