The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,111 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after buying an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Western Union Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.