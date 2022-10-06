ThreeOh DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115,052.11 (3OH)

ThreeOh DAO (3OH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ThreeOh DAO has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeOh DAO has a total market cap of $115,052.11 and approximately $12,413.00 worth of ThreeOh DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeOh DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

ThreeOh DAO Token Profile

ThreeOh DAO’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. ThreeOh DAO’s total supply is 1,450,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThreeOh DAO is threeohdao.com. ThreeOh DAO’s official message board is 3ohdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for ThreeOh DAO is https://reddit.com/r/threeohdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThreeOh DAO’s official Twitter account is @threeohdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThreeOh DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThreeOh DAO (3OH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ThreeOh DAO has a current supply of 1,450,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThreeOh DAO is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threeohdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeOh DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeOh DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeOh DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

