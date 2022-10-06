TinyBits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $128,302.28 (TINY)

TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TinyBits token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $128,302.28 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TinyBits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

TinyBits Token Profile

TinyBits’ launch date was December 20th, 2021. TinyBits’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,595,696 tokens. TinyBits’ official Twitter account is @tinycolonygame. TinyBits’ official message board is medium.com/@tinycolonygame. TinyBits’ official website is www.tinycolony.io.

TinyBits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TinyBits (TINY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. TinyBits has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TinyBits is 0.02573502 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tinycolony.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TinyBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TinyBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TinyBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TinyBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TinyBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.