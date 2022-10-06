Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $795,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HII opened at $233.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.