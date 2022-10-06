Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

