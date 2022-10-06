Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.06. Transocean shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 353,053 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

Transocean Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

