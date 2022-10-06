Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

