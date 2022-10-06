Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 49,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

