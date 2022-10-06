Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $847,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,480. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.