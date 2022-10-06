Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 2,989 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.56. 28,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

