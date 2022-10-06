Tri Star Advisors Inc. Takes $510,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

