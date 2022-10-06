TrustBase Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307,470.00 (TBE)

TrustBase (TBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, TrustBase has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. TrustBase has a market capitalization of $307,470.00 and $104,596.00 worth of TrustBase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustBase token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

TrustBase’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. TrustBase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TrustBase’s official Twitter account is @trustbase_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustBase’s official message board is medium.com/@basetrust. The official website for TrustBase is trustbase.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustBase (TBE) is a cryptocurrency . TrustBase has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TrustBase is 0.00030795 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39,263.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustbase.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustBase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustBase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustBase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

