Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

