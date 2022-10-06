Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

