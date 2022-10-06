Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 3,639,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

