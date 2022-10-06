Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.67. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

