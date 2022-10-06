Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

DLocal Stock Up 1.4 %

DLO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal



DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

