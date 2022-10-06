Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 364,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

